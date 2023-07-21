Ukrainian mayor visits Jersey to strengthen ties
At a glance
The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, has visited Jersey
Mykolaiv was twinned with St Helier in February
The mayor said the purpose of the visit was to strengthen ties with the Channel Islands
- Published
The mayor of a Ukrainian town has told the BBC he hoped his visit to Jersey would strengthen ties with the Channel Islands.
Oleksandr Senkevych, the mayor of Mykolaiv, was in Jersey as his country continued its fight against Russia.
Mykolaiv was twinned with St Helier in February.
Mr Senkevych said his town, near the Black Sea, was attacked by Russian missiles on Thursday killing two and injuring 19.
Mr Senkevych said he appreciated Jersey as somewhere "much calmer and positive than we have now in Ukraine".
He said: "Yesterday night we had another missile attack, a couple of buildings were ruined totally, 65 were damaged, two people died unfortunately and 19 were heavily injured and are in hospital.
"Since May we had calm but as you see you cannot predict Russian aggression.
"Again they attack not the military objects but the areas where people eat, sleep have schools and kindergartens."
He said the purpose of his visit was to deepen the relationship with the Channel Islands.
"We are not expecting to get weapons from here but to build on social and cultural relationships," he said.
Mr Senkevych said he would spend time with Ukrainian nationals who had sought refuge in Jersey.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.