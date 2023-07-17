Council would make 'different decision' on station
At a glance
Kent County Council invested £10m in the new Thanet Parkway project when it was first proposed in 2010
The station is due to open on 31 July
The council is now facing having to make savings of £86m
Its cabinet member for finance said "a different decision" would be made about the investment today
- Published
Kent County Council would likely make a "different decision" to investing £10m in the new Thanet Parkway station were the scheme proposed today, according to the council's cabinet member for finance.
The station, between Ramsgate and Minster, is due to open at the end of the month.
The council invested the cash, along with Thanet District Council, at a time when more housing was proposed for the area.
Peter Oakford, cabinet member for finance, told BBC Radio Kent: "In today's market, probably a different decision would be made."
The two-platform station will offer high speed services to St Pancras International, via Ashford International, with local connections to Canterbury, Margate and Broadstairs.
Mr Oakford said Kent County Council invested in 2010, at a time when there were bold plans for the area around the station.
"Three-quarters of the cost has come from the government, it was wanted by the local district council," he said.
"When this was put in place there was talk of increasing housing in the area.
"If the council were approached today, one would assume given the challenges we have, it would be a very different decision."
On Friday the council considered a report by auditors, which said the authority needed to save £86m to balance its books.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.