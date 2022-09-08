Almost £290,000 will be spent on turning a former golf course into a wildlife haven.

Wildflower meadows and wildlife habitats will be created at Exeter's former Northbrook golf course on Topsham Road.

The land was due to be sold when it closed in 2019, but Exeter City Council decided to keep it as a protected green open space for the public.

Devon Wildlife Trust will eventually manage the site.

The trust said: “It represents a natural green infrastructure connection for people to move between parks and traffic free routes into the Quayside, Marsh Barton and the city centre beyond.”

The first four stages are set to be completed by early 2024.

Long-term management of the site will then begin.

The work to turn the park into a wildlife haven and “tranquil community space” includes improving access, pedestrian and cycle routes through the site, tree planting and meadow and pond creation.