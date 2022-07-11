The biggest one-day agricultural show in Cornwall has returned after a two-year break of the physical event because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Stithians Show, which has been held almost continuously since 1834, is hosting a number of animal shows and competitions on Monday.

There was also musical entertainment, craft and trade stalls, and a fairground, bosses said.

Show president Susan Knight said there would "be something for everyone" and it was hoped good weather would help the crowds return to the event.

A virtual show was held in 2021.