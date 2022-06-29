Hospital staff told to wear masks after Covid rise
At a glance
Staff and contractors at Torbay Hospital are told to wear masks, while visitors, patients and the public have been encouraged to use them
The move is because of recent rises in Covid-19 cases
It comes as public health bosses said that one in 35 people in Devon are believed to be currently infected with Covid
Staff and contractors at a south Devon hospital have been told to wear masks because of a rise in Covid-19 cases.
Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust said the ruling was for anyone "while in work in all areas".
Visitors, patients and the public were also being encouraged to use masks, but it was not mandatory, it added.
It comes as public health bosses said nearly 3% of people in Devon were believed to be currently infected with Covid.
'Things change regularly'
Trust chief executive Liz Davenport said the move was "due to a rise in the numbers of people both in our communities and in our hospitals with Covid-19".
She said: "We are keeping our policy under constant review and will make further adjustments as needed."
The move comes as public health bosses said that one in every 35 people in Devon - 2.87% - currently had coronavirus.
Steve Brown, director of Public Health Devon, said the new figure was from "the latest data from Tuesday evening" after figures earlier this week said one in 45 people had it.
He said the data showed "how things change on a regular basis."
He also reiterated a message for people to stay home if unwell.
He told BBC Radio Devon: "While there's no legal requirement to isolate ... if you feel unwell, and if you can stay home, do stay at home because that is the best way to try and reduce the risk of giving it to others."