Derry girl's 'carefree life cut short' by Stardust fire

She said that she and another friend went to the hospitals and then to the morgue for Susan.

“There was one shoe and the shirt she had been wearing — a shirt she had borrowed for the night from one of us — and her signet ring," she said.

"I was in bits. At Susie’s wake, there was talk about Susie’s body and – when I heard that – it made me become hysterically upset.”

After her death she talked about grief and blame for taking Susan away from her life in Derry.

“Our carefree life in Dublin was suddenly, brutally, cut short. Our families wanted us back in Derry.

"You go from being young, free, and single (well, single on and off!), and then the whole lot has just collapsed down on top of you. We never spoke about the trauma. We blocked it out,” she added.