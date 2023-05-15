Safety checks are being carried out after two people died in a house fire in Darlington.

The blaze at the three-storey property in Woodland Terrace at about 04:45 BST on Saturday was thought to have been accidental, investigators said.

A woman in her 50s died at the scene, and a man in his 70s suffered serious injuries and later died at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.

The County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS) said it was checking smoke alarms and planning "safe escapes" for residents.