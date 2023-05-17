New television mast testing 'might interrupt service'
Testing of a new television transmitter could have a "minor" effect on reception, its owners have said.
The previous Bilsdale mast was destroyed in a fire in August 2021 leaving about a million people in Teesside, North Yorkshire and County Durham without TV coverage.
Arqiva said there was a "small possibility of minor interruptions to TV services" as its replacement was checked.
The company had written to affected households but the majority of viewers would notice no difference, it said.
The antenna on the new mast uses the same channels and frequencies as the 80m temporary tower.
Most viewers in the region are receiving signal from the interim structure and so may not need to retune when the new 984ft (300m) tall mast goes live.
Fewer than 5,000 households may not automatically receive signals from the new mast and have been told what to do if this happens.
Other viewers experiencing problems are advised to visit the restoration project's website, external for information.
Some households may lose HD services but these will return when additional antenna are installed on the mast, Arqiva said.
Work to reinstate heather cleared to make way for the new mast base has also been completed, the company said.
The moorland site sits within a site of special scientific interest (SSSI) which required the protection of the heathland habitats and wildlife.
