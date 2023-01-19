Mask-wearing rules relaxed by health bosses
Visitors and staff are no longer required to wear masks in health and social care buildings in Guernsey.
Health bosses have made the call amid "reducing Covid-19 numbers in the community and hospital".
The step down was not a "mandatory requirement" and people can still wear masks if preferred, the Health and Social Services Department said.
Mask-wearing was made mandatory at Princess Elizabeth Hospital in December after a rise in Covid cases.
A spokesman said an "emphasis remained" on good hand hygiene when visiting the hospital.
He asked people not to attend if they have "any symptoms of Covid-19 or any other infectious disease".
He added: "We will continue to keep the use of masks under review while we are continuing to experience winter pressures.’