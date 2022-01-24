New image of Iron Age broch reconstruction plan
At a glance
A new digital image has been created of a planned reconstruction of an Iron Age broch.
The towers, which have only been found in Scotland, were built to heights of 12m (40ft).
Caithness Broch Project is behind the proposed reconstruction.
The charity hopes to being work on its broch at a site in Caithness in 2023.
- Published
A project to reconstruct an Iron Age broch has released a new digital image of what the completed building is expected to look like.
Brochs - tall, double-walled drystone towers - have only been found in Scotland.
Caithness Broch Project's tower would be the first to be constructed in 2,000 years.
The charity hopes to acquire land within the next 12 months and begin building work next year.
Brochs were built to heights of more than 12m (40ft).
It is thought they were used as dwellings, perhaps for local chieftains. Caithness is home to about 200 brochs.
In 2020, Caithness Broch Project completed conservation work on a broch that was damaged by Victorian archaeologists.
The ruins of Ousdale Burn Broch, north of Helmsdale in Caithness, had fallen into further disrepair over the past 130 years.