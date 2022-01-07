Officer injured after police car rams wrong-way driver
At a glance
A police officer was injured in a crash during a pursuit
The Volvo was wanted by police after failing to stop for officers
It was stopped when a police car rammed into it in Sheffield city centre
Two people were arrested in connection with the pursuit
- Published
A police officer was injured when stopped a car during a pursuit by crashing into it.
The Volvo C30 was driven directly at officers in Sheffield city centre last week, South Yorkshire Police said.
It was seen again in the Greenhill area on Thursday morning and was driven the wrong way round a roundabout in a bid to avoid officers.
Police pursued the car to St Mary's Gate and took the decision to drive into it, with one officer now recovering from "nasty bumps and bruises".
The force said the "not-so-sensible driver" had placed themselves and members of the public at risk of "serious harm" by driving towards cars.
"Pursuits have an inherent risk, and we never make decisions lightly, but in these circumstances, our officers made split-second decisions to bring this to a safe resolution by bravely putting themselves in harms way to bring their act of stupidity to a grinding halt before any members of the public were hurt," a spokesperson said.
The driver and a passenger were arrested in relation to the pursuit, as well as previous serious assault, they added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk, external