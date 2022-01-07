A police officer was injured when stopped a car during a pursuit by crashing into it.

The Volvo C30 was driven directly at officers in Sheffield city centre last week, South Yorkshire Police said.

It was seen again in the Greenhill area on Thursday morning and was driven the wrong way round a roundabout in a bid to avoid officers.

Police pursued the car to St Mary's Gate and took the decision to drive into it, with one officer now recovering from "nasty bumps and bruises".

The force said the "not-so-sensible driver" had placed themselves and members of the public at risk of "serious harm" by driving towards cars.