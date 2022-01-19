Navy officers plan 'daunting' 3,000-mile charity cycle
Two Royal Navy officers will attempt to cycle more than 3,000 miles (4,830km) across America.
The two helicopter observers plan to begin their journey in July to raise money for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.
Commander Pascal Patterson, aged 40, and Lieutenant Commander Dan Waskett, 39, joined the Royal Navy on the same day in 2005.
Over the course of 35 days they will cycle unsupported from San Diego in California to Florida.
The ride will take them through Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana and Alabama.
They have each completed multiple frontline flying tours as aircrew officers, including Afghanistan, Somalia, West Africa and the Gulf.
RNAS Culdrose-based Lt Cdr Waskett said: “Yes, it is daunting, but I think that works for us.
"We’ll be camping at the side of the road and if all we’ve got to do is get up each day and cycle 100 miles, we can do that.
“We wanted to do something epic – a real challenge – which would highlight the importance of mental health.
"We’ve both seen the importance of that issue first-hand.”
Cdr Patterson, from RNAS Yeovilton, added: “The mental health of our personnel is so important to us.
"We are passionate about getting the necessary support to those who need it.”