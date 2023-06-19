A one-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries in a crash in West Sussex.

Emergency services were called to a road traffic incident in Woodgates Close in Horsham shortly after 16:10 BST on Sunday.

The 16-month-old child sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition, Sussex Police said.

Officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident and remain at the scene while enquiries are conducted.