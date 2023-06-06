A former church in Kent which was heavily damaged in a devastating fire is set to reopen after a £9.5m restoration project.

The huge blaze hit Sheerness Dockyard Church on the Isle of Sheppey in 2001.

After more than a decade of work, the site is to become a new enterprise centre and cultural hub for the public.

The centre, named Island Works, will host free workshops, advisory sessions and events, and is due to open on Wednesday.