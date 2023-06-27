Canal towpath from 1815 has £800k renovation

A Grand Union Canal towpath that dates back to 1815 has been improved after £800k worth of renovations.

The Aylesbury Arm, has been widened and resurfaced, to "encourage active travel, improve people's health, and reduce carbon and air pollution", the council said.

It is part of a "significant milestone for the Active Travel Plan for Aylesbury", Steven Broadbent, the council's Conservative cabinet member for transport, said.

It will result in "improved conditions for walking, cycling and wheeling", the authority added.

The funding came from the Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF) from Homes England and Section 106 developer contributions.

It forms part of the council’s aspirations for a "Aylesbury-Tring-Wendover Canal Triangle" project and the wider Aylesbury Garden Town initiative, the council said.

Mr Broadbent said completion of the towpath improvements "is a significant milestone for the Active Travel Plan for Aylesbury.

"The new towpath will not only connect the town centre to the new developments of Kingsbrook and Woodlands but also improve the health and wellbeing of our residents and visitors by promoting active travel."

The project, carried out in partnership with the Canal and River Trust, includes the installation of a smart VivaCity Counter, to monitor usage and journeys.

