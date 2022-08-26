Keeper sought for remote Scottish lighthouses
A retained keeper is being sought for two lighthouses on Scotland's north west mainland coast.
Cape Wrath Lighthouse is located at the most north westerly tip of mainland Britain, while Stoer Head Lighthouse is further around the coast.
Both were designed in the 19th Century by engineers from Scotland's famous Stevenson family, whose members included the writer Robert Louis Stevenson.
Visits to lighthouse were said to have influenced the author's stories Kidnapped and Treasure Island.
The Northern Lighthouse Board has advertised for someone based in the Sutherland area to carry out routine inspections and maintenance of the two lighthouses, which are both automated.
The work involves monthly visits and the job requirements include being physically fit.
Dr Barry Miller, a retained keeper for lighthouses in Ayrshire and Galloway, said the work was hugely rewarding.
He checks on 10 lighthouses in his area.
Dr Miller, who gave up teaching 20 years ago for the job, told BBC Scotland's Mornings with Kaye Adams: "In my 50s I decided I wanted a change and felt I still had something to offer.
"The job was advertised and I thought it was just ideal."