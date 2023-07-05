Conservationists are hand-rearing dozens of endangered curlew chicks in an attempt to help the species recover.

Numbers of the wading birds have crashed in recent years, with experts blaming more interaction with humans.

Chicks from 40 eggs are being cared for, in the hope that more survive than would do if the eggs were left in the wild.

The birds hatched in May and will eventually be released on the Elmley Nature Reserve in Kent.