An investigation into how a new airport shuttle service has increased in costs by £90m and is more than two years late has been called for by a councillor.

The Luton Direct Air-Rail Transit (DART) system was due to open at the end of 2020. Its cost have risen from £200m to about £290m.

David Franks, from the Liberal Democrats, said taxpayers were "entitled to a serious, professional and independent investigation into why all the details weren’t properly planned into the project in the first place".

Luton Rising, which owns the airport, said a "detailed [DART] project program is in place... and we continue to work towards opening by Easter."