Hot weather causes debris to fall from Torbay's Oldway Mansion
At a glance
Areas around Torbay's Oldway Mansion and its tea rooms have been closed after debris fell from it
Mortar joints have dried out on the building in Paignton, causing pieces to fall
Fencing is being be put around affected areas while a solution is looked into, Torbay Council says
Access to a popular mansion in south Devon has been restricted after hot weather caused debris to fall from the building.
Torbay Council said mortar joints had dried out on Oldway Mansion in Paignton and fencing was being be put around affected areas.
The council said the volunteer-run tea rooms have been closed. However, the grounds remain open to the public.
It added that putting in the "emergency public protection measures" had been a "difficult decision".
Solutions to the problem may "involve creating and installing a temporary covered walk way", the council said.
Regular security patrols and safety inspections of the site would also continue "with appropriate action being taken if any issues arise", it added.
Torbay councillor Darren Cowell told BBC Radio Devon: "This is such a public part of the building that we've got to take what we hope will be short-term action to protect people."
The 19th Century mansion, modelled on the Palace of Versailles, was built by the Singer family, of sewing machine fame, before they moved out in 1918.
The building has also been used as council offices.
The council said work was under way to develop a plan and conservation management strategy for the mansion and estate.