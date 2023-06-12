An inquest has opened on a 42-year-old man who died after falling while climbing.

Liam Andrew Hughes, from Pen-y-Bryn, Sychdyn, near Mold, was climbing with friends at Trevor Rocks, near Llangollen, Denbighshire on 7 June.

The hearing in Ruthin on Monday heard how paramedics carried out resuscitation attempts for 45 minutes before the software engineer was confirmed to have died.

The North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) team thanked other climbers who also tried to save his life.