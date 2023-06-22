In pictures: Millinery masterpieces at Royal Ascot

Skip image gallery
  1. Royal Ascot 2023 - Day three - Ascot Racecourse
    PA Media

    Thousands of racegoers have donned their finery for Ladies Day at Royal Ascot.

At a glance

  • Day three of Royal Ascot is known as Ladies Day

  • A day at the racecourse to be seen in head-turning millinery

  • As much a social occasion as a sporting event it attracts 270,000 spectators over the five days

  • Royal Ascot 2023 started on Tuesday 20 and runs to Saturday 24 June

Follow BBC South on FacebookTwitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

See more from the BBC at Royal Ascot

Related internet links