A church clock that told the time in a market town for 160 years is being refitted after being temporarily taken down to be modernised.

The historic clock from the St Peter and St Paul church tower in Fakenham, Norfolk, was removed in January.

It was serviced and repaired at the workshop of Simon Michlmayr in Norwich and has been updated with an electronic winding device.

Earlier this week it was brought back to Fakenham to be refitted 70ft (21m) up the tower.