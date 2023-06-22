Historic church clock replaced with new system
At a glance
The clock from St Peter and St Paul's Church in Fakenham, Norfolk, is being refitted after an upgrade
A new electric winding system has been installed, meaning it will not need to be wound up by hand any more
"It's a beautiful clock, it's beautifully made, the engineering is absolutely superb," said Simon Michlmayr, who refurbished it
- Published
A church clock that told the time in a market town for 160 years is being refitted after being temporarily taken down to be modernised.
The historic clock from the St Peter and St Paul church tower in Fakenham, Norfolk, was removed in January.
It was serviced and repaired at the workshop of Simon Michlmayr in Norwich and has been updated with an electronic winding device.
Earlier this week it was brought back to Fakenham to be refitted 70ft (21m) up the tower.
Before this upgrade, the clock, made by Cooke, needed to be wound by hand twice a week.
The winders had been ascending the equivalent of 12 flights of stairs in a normal house for many years.
The installation of an automated system means it will no longer be necessary.
The clock had to be taken to pieces in order to remove it from the tower.
"It's a very unique project. Every church has got a different type of mechanism in the clock," said church fabric officer John Mullins.
He explained the clock's absence was mostly noticed by passers-by on Thursday, which is market day.
Mr Michlmayr, who refurbished the clock, cleaned it and made small repairs, as well as fitting the electric winding system.
He said: "It's very rare that a clock comes completely out of a tower.
"It's a beautiful clock, it's beautifully made, the engineering is absolutely superb."
The clock is now being pieced back together, but it is unclear how many days it will take.
"We'll just carry on through until it's done, so I would hope by the middle of next week it'll be up and running," said Mr Michlmayr.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830