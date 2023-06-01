A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Dundalk, County Louth last week.

The body of Catherine Henry, who was in her 60s, was found at an address in Bridge Street on 24 May.

She had been assaulted and a post-mortem examination was carried out to determine the cause of her death.

Gardaí (Irish police) said they were not releasing the results for operational reasons but they launched a murder investigation the day after her death.