Met Police have named a man found dead in a south-east London car park.

Ion Rado, 46, was found with a fatal stab would to his abdomen in Crystal Palace on Thursday.

It is believed he was homeless, likely vulnerable and a "familiar face" in the area.

Det Ch Insp Sal Minhas, who is leading the investigation, said Mr Rado may have engaged with locals in the 48 hours before his death and is appealing to anyone who may recall seeing him.