Man found dead in Crystal Palace car park named
At a glance
On Thursday a man was found fatally stabbed in south-east London
Police have identified him as Ion Rado
They believe he was homeless and a familiar face in the area
An appeal is being made for anyone with any information
- Published
Met Police have named a man found dead in a south-east London car park.
Ion Rado, 46, was found with a fatal stab would to his abdomen in Crystal Palace on Thursday.
It is believed he was homeless, likely vulnerable and a "familiar face" in the area.
Det Ch Insp Sal Minhas, who is leading the investigation, said Mr Rado may have engaged with locals in the 48 hours before his death and is appealing to anyone who may recall seeing him.
'Familiar face'
She added: “We are working to build a picture of Ion's life and we need the public to help us.
"If you have information that you want to share, no matter how insignificant it might seem, please get in touch."
A member of the public found Mr Rado unresponsive at 09:24 BST on Thursday.
A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the liver.
Police enquiries are ongoing to trace any living relatives. No arrests have been made.
Anybody with any information should call the police on 101 quoting the reference 1924/01JUNE.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk, external