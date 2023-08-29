CalMac consults on how to handle ferry disruption
At a glance
CalMac has started a consultation on how it handles ferry disruption
The west coast ferry operator has proposed changes to its prioritisation of services
It follows disruption earlier this year, including to the Lochboisdale to Mallaig route
CalMac said the consultation was in response to feedback from island communities
CalMac has launched a public consultation on how it should prioritise services during times of major disruption.
The west coast ferry operator faced protests after withdrawing its South Uist to Mallaig service for almost the whole of June.
The cancellation was to allow for the route's ferry to be redeployed to provide cover on another service.
CalMac said at the time it was the option that affected the least number of customers.
'Difficult decisions'
CalMac said it had sought public views after calls from island communities for a fairer and more transparent approach to its route prioritisation framework.
Working with Transport Scotland and the Ferries Community Board, the company has proposed several changes, including:
More importance being placed on islanders' needs and commercial vehicles
More priority given to routes with higher levels of disruption
An aim to limit disruption to any one route for a period of about one week at a time
Pauline Blackshaw, director of strategy and change, said difficult decisions would still have to be made but hoped the changes would reflect community feedback.
The consultation, external will run until 00:00 on 24 September.
Protests were held in Lochboisdale, South Uist, and in Glasgow over the withdrawal of Uist's service earlier this year.
The row led to CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond travelling to the Western Isles to meet islanders over the situation.