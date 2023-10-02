A supermarket trolley hit by a train after being left on a railway line "endangered everyone on board", a train company has said.

A Great Northern train collided with a trolley about a mile (1.6km) from King’s Lynn, Norfolk at 19:20 BST on Sunday night.

It became wedged beneath the train, blocking the line, external to and from London for about four hours.

The British Transport Police said it was investigating the incident.