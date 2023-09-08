Guinea pigs abandoned in crisp boxes in heatwave
At a glance
Fifteen guinea pigs, including five babies, were found in a park in Oldbury
They were discovered as top temperatures in the region reached about 30C (86F)
RSPCA staff said the guinea pigs were left in a "vulnerable situation" without water
The animals are now in foster care and will be rehomed soon
Fifteen guinea pigs, including five babies, were found dumped in crisp boxes in a park.
The animals were found in Barnford Park in Oldbury on Tuesday - as temperatures in the West Midlands reached about 30C (86F)
The RSPCA said it believed it was a result of over-breeding and said options are always available to people who "can't cope".
Currently in foster care, the guinea pigs will be rehomed soon.
The animal charity said nine females - some of whom were possibly pregnant - and six males were left without water and were extremely hot when they were found.
The babies ranged in age from about three to 16 weeks old.
The finder took them to the RSPCA’s Birmingham Animal Centre where they had a veterinary check up, some food and water.
Emma Finnimore, cattery supervisor at the centre, said it was an "incredibly irresponsible thing to do.
“It was the middle of the afternoon and they’d been left in an extremely vulnerable situation with no water.
"The babies in particular would have been susceptible to the heat, and it was very fortunate this kind passer by noticed them and took swift action.
“There is never an excuse to abandon an animal as there are always options available to people who feel they can’t cope."
She said, as there were so many young guinea pigs together, it was likely the result of over-breeding and the situation had become unmanageable.
Ms Finnimore urged people to neuter pets to avoid unwanted litters amid rising animal abandonment.
The RSPCA said nearly 11,800 incidents of abandonment were reported to it in the first seven months of this year - an 11% increase compared to 2022.
