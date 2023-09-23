Wildlife rescue centre needs rescuing from flood

Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue said it wanted to thank all the volunteers who came to its aid this week

At a glance

  • Oxfordshire animal rescue centre thanks volunteers for saving their equipment from floodwater

  • The centre, near Didcot, was damaged during heavy rain on Wednesday

  • All the animals were rescued, have been checked over and are fine

  • Hedgehogs, pigeons and a Manx shearwater were among the animals affected

Jaysim Hanspal
Reporter
Reporting from
Oxfordshire

Staff at a wildlife rescue centre have thanked volunteers who helped save equipment during a flood.

The Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue, near Didcot, suffered structural damage as a result of heavy rain on Wednesday.

Founder Luke Waclawek said he called out to volunteers after realising that water was pouring into the centre.

All animals were rescued and checked over. A lot of equipment was also saved, Mr Waclawek said.

Wellington boots

He emphasised this had only been possible thanks to volunteers.

"They dropped everything they were doing and came down in their wellington boots," he said.

The nearby Vauxhall Barracks donated sandbags to obstruct the water flow.

"There are some good people out there. It's a wonderful feeling," Mr Waclawek said.

"The charity is normally the one that does the rescuing but on this occasion we needed rescuing ourselves."

Hedgehogs, pigeons and a Manx Shearwater were all in the care of the centre when the rain hit.

In 2021 the charity had to relocate more than 100 animals after water flowed into the building, wrecking floors, walls, furniture and vital supplies.

