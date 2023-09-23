He emphasised this had only been possible thanks to volunteers.

"They dropped everything they were doing and came down in their wellington boots," he said.

The nearby Vauxhall Barracks donated sandbags to obstruct the water flow.

"There are some good people out there. It's a wonderful feeling," Mr Waclawek said.

"The charity is normally the one that does the rescuing but on this occasion we needed rescuing ourselves."

Hedgehogs, pigeons and a Manx Shearwater were all in the care of the centre when the rain hit.

In 2021 the charity had to relocate more than 100 animals after water flowed into the building, wrecking floors, walls, furniture and vital supplies.