Wildlife rescue centre needs rescuing from flood
At a glance
Oxfordshire animal rescue centre thanks volunteers for saving their equipment from floodwater
The centre, near Didcot, was damaged during heavy rain on Wednesday
All the animals were rescued, have been checked over and are fine
Hedgehogs, pigeons and a Manx shearwater were among the animals affected
- Published
Staff at a wildlife rescue centre have thanked volunteers who helped save equipment during a flood.
The Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue, near Didcot, suffered structural damage as a result of heavy rain on Wednesday.
Founder Luke Waclawek said he called out to volunteers after realising that water was pouring into the centre.
All animals were rescued and checked over. A lot of equipment was also saved, Mr Waclawek said.
Wellington boots
He emphasised this had only been possible thanks to volunteers.
"They dropped everything they were doing and came down in their wellington boots," he said.
The nearby Vauxhall Barracks donated sandbags to obstruct the water flow.
"There are some good people out there. It's a wonderful feeling," Mr Waclawek said.
"The charity is normally the one that does the rescuing but on this occasion we needed rescuing ourselves."
Hedgehogs, pigeons and a Manx Shearwater were all in the care of the centre when the rain hit.
In 2021 the charity had to relocate more than 100 animals after water flowed into the building, wrecking floors, walls, furniture and vital supplies.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, external, Twitter, external, or Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk, external.