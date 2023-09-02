Five kittens have been found abandoned in a sealed cardboard box outside a community centre in Canterbury.

A member of the public picked up the eight-week-old kittens from Hales Place on Thursday and took them to the RSPCA's Canterbury branch.

"It is never acceptable to abandon an animal," said RSPCA inspector Clive Hopwood, who is trying to find out who dumped the kittens.

"These kittens are so young and defenceless - we’re just pleased they were found when they were before any harm came to them," he added.