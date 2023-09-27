No confidence vote ultimatum amid school closure
At a glance
A former environment minister said he would lodge a vote of no confidence in Guernsey’s Education Committee if it does not reopen Herm Primary School in the “next few days”
The school was closed in July after a fall in the number of pupils, with students set to travel to Guernsey to be educated in a year-long trial
States of Guernsey members backed the plans to reopen the school by 28-9 on 8 September
A deputy has warned he will lodge a vote of no confidence in Guernsey’s Education Committee if it does not reopen Herm School in the “next few days”.
Former environment minister David De Lisle led the successful proposal in the States to direct Education, Sport and Culture (ESC) to reopen the facility.
ESC argued for a year-long trial closure of the facility in Herm.
States of Guernsey members backed the plans to reopen the school by 28-9 on 8 September.
Herm Primary School was closed in July after a fall in the number of pupils, with students set to travel to Guernsey to be educated in a year-long trial.
It meant children starting from age five would travel daily between Herm and Guernsey by boat to get to school.
The island has a year-round population of about 60.
ESC President deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen faced a number of questions about what progress has been made in reopening the school in the States today.
During the questioning, Mr De Lisle said: “Without the board coming forward in the next couple of days and announcing that has been done, I will be calling for the resignation of the board in its entirety.”
'Four to six weeks'
Ms. Dudley-Owen replied: “The children must be kept safe and the children must have high quality education.
“This committee is bothered about the safety of children, it is bothered about the quality education for our children and Herm children are no different.
“The timeline for reinstatement of educational provision, has been given to States members.
"If we see any opportunity to expedite those plans, we absolutely will.”
During debate on the reopening of the school earlier this month, Ms Dudley-Owen said the school would most likely be open in the next “four to six weeks”.
