A deputy has warned he will lodge a vote of no confidence in Guernsey’s Education Committee if it does not reopen Herm School in the “next few days”.

Former environment minister David De Lisle led the successful proposal in the States to direct Education, Sport and Culture (ESC) to reopen the facility.

ESC argued for a year-long trial closure of the facility in Herm.

States of Guernsey members backed the plans to reopen the school by 28-9 on 8 September.