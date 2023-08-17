Arrest after 80-year-old man hit by car
A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was hit by a car which was being followed by police.
The crash happened on the A60 Doncaster Road near Langold, Nottinghamshire at about 13:35 BST on Wednesday.
An 80-year-old man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, police said.
Officers also confirmed that as the crash happened while police were following the vehicle, Nottinghamshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Roads were closed in the area on Wednesday evening, with diversions in place.
Insp Hayley Crawford said: “Officers were on scene immediately and began carrying out CPR and other life-saving actions along with members of the public who came to assist the police until the ambulance arrived.
“I would like to personally thank members of the public for their assistance.”
