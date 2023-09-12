A family-run blanket shop is closing its physical premises after 70 years and moving trade entirely online.

R N Peace, known as Witney Blankets, has been on the town's high street in Oxfordshire since 1953, selling household linen and bedding.

But second generation owner Robert Peace said his retirement plans and low footfall are behind the decision to shut its doors.

He said he had been "overwhelmed" by the encouragement from locals since he made the announcement.