Torridge District councillor for Bideford East James Craigie, along with clients of Bideford Link Centre, had challenged the consultation.

They said it should have been extended to people who used the services before Covid and those seeking care after coming out of hospital.

Mr Craigie says “it is only fair that everyone is consulted".

Torridge District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee heard earlier this week that the Bideford centre had worked successfully for 30 years, but it had been scaled back to a three times a week drop-in centre.

Mr Craigie said: “People are more in need than ever since the pandemic where they became isolated and separated from others.

"And lots are struggling financially which is one of the many causes of stress."

The county council said it was facing “huge financial pressure” and was reviewing all areas of its work.

The centres in Bideford and Ilfracombe will cost around £306,000 to maintain over the next five years, it said.

A spokesperson said: “There is a national focus on improving and developing mental health services that are much more integrated within local communities than they are currently in north Devon.

"Several reviews in North Devon found that many of the services delivered by the link service to support people with their mental wellbeing, such as craft clubs, coffee mornings and choir groups, help with form filling and IT support, can be delivered by the community and voluntary sector.”