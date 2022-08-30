Police release CCTV images after churchyard arson
Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following an arson attack at a churchyard in Nottingham.
Emergency services were called to All Saints' Church, in Raleigh Street, Radford, at about 21:40 BST on 27 May.
Nottinghamshire Police believe the fire was started deliberately in an outhouse within the church grounds, damaging the gas pipe and leaving the church without heating or hot water.
Anyone who recognises the man has been asked to contact the force.
PC Mitchell Thomas said: "We believe that this fire was started deliberately and are determined to find whoever was responsible.
"Thankfully emergency services were able to quickly contain this fire and nobody sustained any injuries.
"It's important that the man in these pictures comes forward, as we believe he may have some vital information that could assist our investigation."
Chris Clark, group manager for prevention at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, added: "We take deliberate fire setting very seriously... and work hard to discourage this behaviour."