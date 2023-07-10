Golds in the pool for Manx swimmers in Guernsey
Team Isle of Man rack up 11 medals on day two at the Island Games
There were two golds in the swimming, with the other medals coming in archery, shooting and the men's 10,000m event
Laura Kinley provided the first gold medal of the day in the women's 50m breaststroke in a time of 32.13 seconds
It takes the Manx team's total up to 17 in Guernsey
The Isle of Man has secured another 11 medals on day two of the Island Games after double success in the pool.
The island’s overall tally rose to 17 as Manx archers, shooters and runners also achieved podium places in Guernsey.
The team secured two golds, four silvers and five bronzes.
Swimmer Ben Kebbell, who raced the first leg of the men's 4x50m medley relay, said the Manx gold-winning team "did a great job" on the night.
He said he and his team-mates Peter Allen, Alexander Turnbull and Joel Watterson had "spurred each other on to get each other fired up to swim fast" prior to the race.
It felt "brilliant" to come out on top as a team, he said.
Allen also delivered a silver in the men's 200m butterfly in a time of 2 minutes 1.94 seconds, breaking the Manx record, while Joel Watterson took third place in the men's 50m backstroke.
Laura Kinley provided the first gold medal of the day in the women's 50m breaststroke in a time of 32.13 seconds.
It was a Manx second and third in the men's 10,000m event on the blue track at Footes Lane.
Corrin Leeming took second position on the podium in his track debut for the Isle of Man, following on from his success in the men's triathlon on Sunday.
Finishing second to Kaur Kivistik from Saaremaa, who competed in Rio De Janero in 2016, the 20-year-old said he "didn’t know how to beat an Olympian" and "couldn’t keep him at bay".
But, he said he had started the event with a plan and was "really happy" with how it had gone.
Team-mate Alan Corlett, who came top in the event in Gibraltar in 2019, finished third.
Three of the medals for the Isle of Man team on the second day of action were secured in archery at the Port Soif range.
In the 1440 round, Aalin George won silver, with a further silver in the compound mixed team event.
Rhys Moore completed a hat trick of medals for the archers by securing bronze in the men's compound competition.
George said she had not expected the result due to windy conditions but she was "really buzzing" after winning a medal in her first Games since Jersey in 2015.
Elsewhere, in the shooting, Kathryn Holden and Blae Richardson took bronze medals in the women's 10m air pistol shooting, while Martin Kneen claimed third spot on the podium in the men's individual sport trap event.
