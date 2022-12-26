One airlifted to hospital, two others hurt after crash
- Published
One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being trapped in wreckage following a car crash.
Three people were injured in a serious crash involving two cars on Pen Llyn, Gwynedd on Monday afternoon.
The collision happened on the A497 at Boduan, near Nefyn, just before 15:00 GMT.
One casualty was trapped in the wreckage and had to be cut free by firefighters.
They were later airlifted to hospital by a Wales Air Ambulance with serious injuries.
The other two people injured were described as “walking wounded” but were also taken to hospital by ambulance.
North Wales Police said the road was expected to be closed for some time.
Two fire crews from Nefyn and Caernarfon were sent to the incident, along with police, road ambulances and the helicopter medical team.