A site has been agreed for a new regional sewage treatment works to serve the west of the Isle of Man.

Manx Utilities said an agreement had been completed to purchase land in Peel to build a new facility.

The land is three fields in-land of Peel Power Station, but the authority said only two would be needed for the scheme.

The development is part of a £40m project to end raw sewage being pumped into the sea around the island.