T﻿wo football fans said taking a flag celebrating their "tiny village" to the World Cup in Qatar had helped to put it "on the map".

A﻿aron Hacon and Lee Nash, from Worlingham in Suffolk, said carrying it around during the tournament confused fellow fans and TV media as they had never heard of the village, near Beccles.

They made sure it was on show when they watched England beat Wales 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Mr Hacon said it was "﻿all a bit of fun".