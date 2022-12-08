A 68-year-old man has been given jailed for sexually abusing three children.

Graham Carson, of The Drive, Clacton-on-Sea, in Essex, was found guilty of 18 historic sexual offences following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He was jailed for 26 years and Judge Christopher Morgan imposed an additional six years on licence.

Essex Police said one of the victims had described suffering from nightmares since the assaults.

“The three victims in this case have been through an unimaginable ordeal," said investigating officer Det Con Reuben Brame.

“The impact of Carson’s abuse cannot be overstated and those affected live with the memory of what’s happened to them every day."