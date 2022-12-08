Eleven men have been arrested as part of a police crackdown on gangs stealing from delivery lorries in Derbyshire and other parts of central England.

Several forces worked together to target suspected criminals who have been using the road networks to target lorry drivers.

The suspects were arrested in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and West Yorkshire on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft and driving offences.

Officers also found two HGVs believed to have been using cloned plates and a lorry understood to have been stolen.