Flats named after soldier killed in Afghanistan
A block of flats in Nottingham has been named after a local soldier who was killed in an explosion in Afghanistan.
Kieron Hill Court was officially opened in his home town of Clifton on Wednesday.
The 20-year-old died while on patrol near Garmsir in Helmand province in May 2009.
His mother Vicki Holmes said the development was a fitting tribute to her son.
The one-bedroom apartments have been built on the site of the former Southchurch garages, off Hamilton Court.
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service Ms Holmes said: "For any bereaved parents, it is important to keep their children’s memory alive.
“What better way than to see his name here.
"That’s important to me. I don’t ever want him to be forgotten."
'A brave soldier'
Ms Holmes said she saw her son's name on the building for the first time on Remembrance Sunday.
"I had tears running down my face but a massive smile as well. I am so proud."
Kieron was a Lance Corporal with 2nd Battalion the Mercian Regiment.
His father Daryl Mitchell said it was an honour to have the housing complex named after him.
“It takes your breath away when you see it.
“We’re very proud that a brave soldier that gave his life is being honoured and his name will live on forever," he said.
Nottingham City Council said Kieron Hill Court would help to ease the "very significant pressures" on housing in the city.
Councillor Toby Neal said: "We have 8,000 households on the waiting list.
“This building is for a particular need and it is affordable housing.
“It’s a lovely gesture to be able to name the building after Kieron who was a local lad."