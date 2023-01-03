The States of Guernsey website has gone offline for the fourth time in two months.

A spokesman said: "Unfortunately as a result of the power outage overnight in St Peter Port, some IT systems including gov.gg have been affected this morning.

"This has particularly affected systems that were still undergoing restoration work following the outage issues in December.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and will provide further updates."

It follows interim outages since 25 November initially caused by the failure of an air conditioning unit in a computer equipment room.