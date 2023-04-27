'Tree of Life' falls down due to decay
A "Tree of Life", which was more than 100 years old, has come down in a "Garden of Eden" created by a former religious organisation.
The "Yggdrasil" weeping ash was named by the Bedford-based Panacea Society, which referred to the Tree of Life and Knowledge in Norse mythology.
"The tree succumbed to long-term decay and disease and fell during strong winds early on Saturday," the Panacea Charitable Trust, which runs the site, said.
During the time of the Panacea Society, which ceased in 2012, any work to the tree, such as cutting branches, could only be undertaken with the express permission of the head of the gardening committee, the trust added.
The tree was in the grounds of the Panacea Museum in Bedford, which was named the Garden Of Eden by the former society.
The Christian group was founded by Mabel Barltrop in 1919, who styled herself as "Octavia", the eighth prophet.
Members adopted elements of other faiths, including Ancient Norse mythology.
"In Norse mythology, Yggdrasil is at the centre of all life, its roots are in the Well of Urd where the powers of the universe exist, and in the upper branches is Asgard, the home of the gods and goddesses," the trust said.
In mythology a serpent was said to have lived at the bottom, an eagle at the top, with a squirrel running up and down its trunk making mischief.
"On the occasions a squirrel was seen in the tree, this was considered a worrying omen," the trust added.
Adrian Bean, a Panacea volunteer, said at society meetings between 50 and 60 people could sit beneath the tree's vast branches.
"As late as 1964 one member, Miss Owen, was reprimanded by the council of the society because she had cut some dangerous branches off Yggdrasil without permission," he said.
The trust said it was hoping to retain the wood, which would be used for future planned projects.
