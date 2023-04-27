Farmers help conservationists to revive rare moth
- Published
Farmers are helping conservationists to revert unproductive fields to chalk grassland in an attempt to revive a species of moth only found in East Kent.
The black-veined moth was on the verge of extinction in 1995 and was only visible in two fields.
Since then, a project to revive the species was launched and volunteers are helping conservationists monitor progress.
As a result, black-veined moths are now present in 24 fields in the area.
Dan Tuson, farm advisor for Natural England, said restoring land could be beneficial to farmers.
“Nature is of course important within the farm landscape because it’s all the pollinators that are pollinating crops,” he said.
A field owned by farmer Robert Maylam was prepared for the moth nearly 10 years ago and is now ready and waiting for it to arrive.
“You come up here on a sunny summer's day and it’s just alive with the sound of bees and all sorts of insects. It’s just a humming noise,” he said.
“In your worst moments as a farmer, to come and sit here or lean over the gate and listen to that and think to yourself, ‘I’ve created that’, and knowing that you’re putting something back gives me the most immense pleasure.”
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.