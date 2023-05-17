Restrictions have been put in place following an outbreak of bird flu in North Lincolnshire.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the H5N1 virus "was confirmed in commercial poultry" at a site near Scunthorpe.

A 2-mile (3km) protection zone and a 6-mile (10km) surveillance zone have been put in place around the area.

All the birds on the affected premises will be humanely killed, Defra said.