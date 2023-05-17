Restrictions in place after bird flu outbreak
At a glance
The outbreak is in commercial poultry at a site near Scunthorpe
All the birds at the premises will be destroyed, Defra said
Bird and egg movements in the zone will be monitored
It is the third outbreak in Yorkshire and the Humber region in recent months
Restrictions have been put in place following an outbreak of bird flu in North Lincolnshire.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the H5N1 virus "was confirmed in commercial poultry" at a site near Scunthorpe.
A 2-mile (3km) protection zone and a 6-mile (10km) surveillance zone have been put in place around the area.
All the birds on the affected premises will be humanely killed, Defra said.
The restrictions mean that all movement of birds and eggs in the protection zone must be monitored.
It is the latest in a number of outbreaks in the area.
Last month, a site near Cantley in Doncaster was placed under similar restrictions.
An outbreak was also suspected at a Yorkshire Wildlife Trust reserve in East Yorkshire after a number of black-headed gulls were found dead.
In April, national restrictions were lifted, allowing poultry and captive birds to be kept outside again.
Bird flu is an infectious disease of poultry and wild birds that has been around for a century. It usually flares up in autumn before fading away in spring and summer.
It can spread through entire flocks of domestic birds within a matter of days, through birds' droppings and saliva, or through contaminated feed and water.
