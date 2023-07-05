A driver who told a "series of lies" has been jailed for causing the death of a motorcyclist.

Ryan Rudden, 26, was killed in Kemsley near Sittingbourne in May 2021. His passenger was also seriously injured.

Stuart Powell – who only had a provisional licence - left the scene without telling police his name and told his wife to report the car stolen, Maidstone Crown Court heard.

The family said the couple's actions added "so much more suffering".