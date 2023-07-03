Four men have been arrested in Surrey as part of a rape inquiry.

Police received a report of a rape of a teenage girl by a male suspect and a sexual assault by touching of another teenage girl in Weybridge on June 17.

The men, aged 40, 49, 53 and 62, were arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault by touching and have all been released with bail conditions.

Police do not believe the incident is linked with trafficking, grooming or a “gang” and have urged people to avoid online speculation or share misinformation which could impact the investigation.