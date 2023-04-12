Businesses that spent up to £2,000 each to sponsor a charity sculpture trail have raised concerns about the project after the artworks failed to materialise.

The Duck About Town trail was originally due to launch in Stoke-on-Trent last year, celebrating local artists and heritage with 20 duck sculptures.

However businesses said the artworks have still not been delivered and they have lost contact with the organiser Megan Poxon.

The BBC has approached Ms Poxon for comment, but has not yet had a response.