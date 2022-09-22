A﻿ former Great British Bake Off contestant, an ex-Royal Navy diver and an Australian food stylist are among the entrants in this year's World Porridge Making Championship.

Porridge fans will be able to compete in-person in October's event in Carrbridge for the first time since the start of the Covid pandemic.

I﻿t was held as a virtual competition in 2020 and 2021.

T﻿wenty-seven people have entered to compete for the Golden Spurtle trophy, which is up for grabs for the 29th year.

T﻿hey include Michael Chakraverty, who was a contestant in 2019's Great British Bake Off, and former navy diver Eamon Fullen.

Others include Australian commercial food stylist Caroline Velik, Scottish outdoor enthusiast and cook Christopher Ormiston and Alice Ljungberg, a porridge enthusiast from Sweden.