Death and dying can be difficult subjects but those who care for terminally ill patients at one of the south's hospices are keen to open up the conversation.

BBC cameras were invited in to the Countess of Brecknock Hospice in Andover to meet staff and patients.

Staff at the Hampshire hospice, which was expanded and rebuilt after a fundraising campaign raised nearly £5m, say it now has some of the best facilities in the country.

They hope to encourage people to see that hospices can be about living, not just dying.