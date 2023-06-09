'We all die but we don't talk about it enough'

Photo of Olivia Tufnell with her children.

Olivia Tufnell died in 2018 and was cared for by Countess of Brecknock Hospice staff at her family home

Briony Leyland
BBC News

Death and dying can be difficult subjects but those who care for terminally ill patients at one of the south's hospices are keen to open up the conversation.

BBC cameras were invited in to the Countess of Brecknock Hospice in Andover to meet staff and patients.

Staff at the Hampshire hospice, which was expanded and rebuilt after a fundraising campaign raised nearly £5m, say it now has some of the best facilities in the country.

They hope to encourage people to see that hospices can be about living, not just dying.

Gerry Cornick, 78, has prostate cancer and is a patient at the hospice

Gerry Cornick, 78, lives near Winchester.

He was admitted to the hospice after collapsing at home.

Mr Cornick has been treated for prostate cancer for the past 17 years and has been told his condition is not curable:

"I've no fear of death - when it comes, it comes," he said.

"A lot of people don't last as long as I have and for that I'm grateful."

The hospice also has an important role in supporting the families, friends and carers of patients.

Simon Tufnell’s wife Olivia was cared for by hospice staff before her death from breast cancer in 2018

Father-of-two Simon Tufnell from Winchester praised the care the hospice staff gave to his wife Olivia who died in 2018 from breast cancer.

She chose to be cared for at home by hospice staff.

He said: "It was important, with two young children to keep as much normality for them as possible.

"I suppose it takes you to interact with a hospice to realise how incredibly valuable they are and the amazing work they are doing."

The new £4.8m, 10-bed hospice opened to patients in April 2020

The Countess of Brecknock Hospice first opened in 1990 and provides palliative and end-of-life care to adults suffering from life-limiting illnesses.

It is run by Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and is part of the NHS, but it is supported by a charitable trust.

The charity that supports the hospice raised £4.8m to build and equip the new 10-bed hospice, which opened to patients in April 2020.

Tim Kingston, 56, has terminal cancer and attends a day centre at the hospice

The community service provided by the hospice currently supports about 180 patients every month in the local community.

A day care facility is open twice a week within the hospice providing medical care, respite, social activities and patient engagement.

Tim Kingston, 56, from Andover, has terminal cancer.

He explained how the sessions give him structure and friendship.

"Most of my friends are at work," he said.

"You know you have limited time so you've just got to put it to the back of your mind and maximise the time you have left."

Hospice "cuddle beds" expand to accommodate loved ones

The hospice is believed to be one of the only in the UK where all the bedrooms are equipped with so-called cuddle beds.

The specialist beds cost about £14,000 each and can be extended to accommodate a partner or family member.

Clinical matron Sarah McGaughey said we don't talk about death enough as a society

Clinical matron Sarah McGaughey said the emphasis was on improving the quality of each patient's life.

She said: "We focus on them as an individual, what's important to them, who is important to them and where is important to them," she said.

"For some people the hospice is the right thing for them but other people want to be at home and we work really hard with them to make that happen.

"We will all eventually die - as a society we don't talk about it enough."

Dr Kathryn Mannix argues it's time to break the taboo that exists around death.

